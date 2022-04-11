Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ISBC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Investors Bancorp news, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 21,360 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $360,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,901,272 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 23.0% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,561,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 323,766 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,513,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $538,033,000 after purchasing an additional 563,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $5,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $13.87. 4,994,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,888. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $17.67.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

