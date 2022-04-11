Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.17) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.17) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.84).

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 422.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

