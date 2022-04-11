Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.17) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.17) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.84).
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 422.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
Further Reading
