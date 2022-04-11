Iowa State Bank Reduces Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Iowa State Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,731,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,797. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.98. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $76.69. The stock has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,599 shares of company stock valued at $20,833,864. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.