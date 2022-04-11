iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Stake Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DJP. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 29,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 75,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 42,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 48,488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DJP opened at $37.76 on Monday. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.54.

