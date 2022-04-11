iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.00.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

