Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

ITI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Iteris from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iteris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Iteris from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iteris currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $118.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Iteris will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $70,230 over the last three months. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 424.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

