J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $173.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.38 and its 200 day moving average is $194.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Raymond James raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.32.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.