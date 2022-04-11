James A. Taylor Sells 65,916 Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 65,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total transaction of C$344,411.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 627,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,279,387.65.

TSE CR traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 697,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,334. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.34. The stock has a market cap of C$792.90 million and a P/E ratio of 4.20. Crew Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.88 and a 52-week high of C$5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$103.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.50.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

