Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 34.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $183.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.85. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.81 and a 52-week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $1,845,673 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

