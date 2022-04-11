Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 528.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHS opened at $146.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.96 and a 200-day moving average of $134.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.77%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.58.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

