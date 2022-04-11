Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $1,608,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at $1,009,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 29.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BMAY opened at $32.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

