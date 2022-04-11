Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,313 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $38.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.34. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.58.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $357.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.96 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

In other news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About PacWest Bancorp (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.