Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 215.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,034,000 after acquiring an additional 481,821 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $91,793,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,955,000 after acquiring an additional 239,998 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $50,704,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at about $28,440,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.60.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $220.16 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $174.68 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.03 and its 200 day moving average is $249.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

