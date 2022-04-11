Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,342 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,075,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,066,000 after acquiring an additional 112,308 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 4,604.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,916,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,225,000 after buying an additional 1,875,559 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,864,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 315,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 47,353 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

NYSE CIO opened at $16.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $716.90 million, a PE ratio of 1.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.12.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 108.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

