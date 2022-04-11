Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €100.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BMW. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($131.87) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($117.58) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €135.00 ($148.35) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($102.20) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($123.08) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €104.44 ($114.77).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR BMW traded up €1.33 ($1.46) during trading on Monday, reaching €77.00 ($84.62). 1,113,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €83.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €87.33. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a 1 year high of €100.42 ($110.35).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.