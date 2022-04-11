Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.93.

COST stock opened at $600.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $538.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.61. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $359.60 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.2% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

