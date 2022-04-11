Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Honeywell International Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.36.

Shares of HON opened at $190.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.43 and a 200 day moving average of $205.18. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

