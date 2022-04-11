Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Pharos Energy plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SOCLF)

Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Pharos Energy in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pharos Energy’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.
Shares of OTCMKTS SOCLF opened at $0.40 on Monday. Pharos Energy has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32.
Pharos Energy Plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pharos Energy (SOCLF)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.