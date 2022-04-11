Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades PageGroup (OTC:MPGPY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PageGroup (OTC:MPGPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTC MPGPY opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78. PageGroup has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

