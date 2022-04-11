Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades PageGroup (OTC:MPGPY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PageGroup (OTC:MPGPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTC MPGPY opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78. PageGroup has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $15.00.
PageGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)
