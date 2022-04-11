Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY)

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Tullow Oil in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the energy company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tullow Oil’s FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 87 ($1.14) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($1.04) to GBX 77 ($1.01) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

TUWOY stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

