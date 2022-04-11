Jefferies Financial Group Lowers HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Price Target to C$0.64

HEXO (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$0.67 to C$0.64 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HEXO. lowered their price objective on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on HEXO from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. ATB Capital upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on HEXO to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded HEXO to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEXO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.24.

Shares of TSE:HEXO traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,262. The stock has a market cap of C$280.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. HEXO has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$9.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

