JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Raised to “Buy” at MKM Partners

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s current price.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $11.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.