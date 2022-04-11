JMP Securities Lowers KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $85.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average is $67.73. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.41 per share, for a total transaction of $493,400.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 498,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,163,000 after purchasing an additional 40,745 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

