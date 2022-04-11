JMP Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $152.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 132.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.73.

BPMC traded down $4.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,318. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $53.26 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $45,865.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,575 shares of company stock worth $677,614. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth $2,107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 70.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 154,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after buying an additional 31,911 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 337.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,894,000 after buying an additional 216,778 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

