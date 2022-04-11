JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 154.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Shares of STRO stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.86. 4,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,143. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 170.55% and a negative return on equity of 32.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Newell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 23,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,057,000 after buying an additional 43,566 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 12,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.