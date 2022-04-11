Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lessened by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.6% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:JNJ opened at $181.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $183.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.30.
In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.
About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
