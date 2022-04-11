Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.23) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($32.92) to GBX 2,320 ($30.43) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.72) to GBX 2,550 ($33.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.72) to GBX 2,600 ($34.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,400 ($31.48) to GBX 2,250 ($29.51) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,335 ($30.62).

Shares of JMAT opened at GBX 1,942.50 ($25.48) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of GBX 1,650 ($21.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,363 ($44.10). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,841.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,139.27.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,824 ($23.92) per share, for a total transaction of £328.32 ($430.58).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

