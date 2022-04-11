Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,335 ($30.62).

JMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.72) to GBX 2,550 ($33.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.72) to GBX 2,600 ($34.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($32.92) to GBX 2,320 ($30.43) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,400 ($31.48) to GBX 2,250 ($29.51) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.23) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,824 ($23.92) per share, with a total value of £328.32 ($430.58).

LON:JMAT traded down GBX 74.96 ($0.98) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,890.04 ($24.79). The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 1,650 ($21.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,363 ($44.10). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,841.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,139.27.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

