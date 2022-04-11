JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Target Price to €32.00

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €35.50 ($39.01) to €32.00 ($35.16) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UNPRF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Uniper from €40.00 ($43.96) to €30.00 ($32.97) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Uniper from €38.90 ($42.75) to €39.00 ($42.86) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Uniper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Uniper from CHF 36 to CHF 30 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Uniper from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.61.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNPRF opened at $26.08 on Friday. Uniper has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.07.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

