JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Price Target to 810.00

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 940.00 to 810.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pandora A/S from 950.00 to 915.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pandora A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $925.00.

Shares of PANDY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,329. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.47. Pandora A/S has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $36.14.

Pandora A/S ( OTCMKTS:PANDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

