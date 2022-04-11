JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Price Target to SEK 205

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 235 to SEK 205 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 250 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Danske downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.13.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS SKFRY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.97. 56,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,404. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.19.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Equities analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.