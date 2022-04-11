JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Price Target to 540.00

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 500.00 to 540.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Yara International ASA from 360.00 to 400.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $399.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $27.89 on Friday. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

