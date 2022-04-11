JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Target Price to SEK 200

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 210 to SEK 200 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EPOKY. Citigroup cut their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 215 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Nordea Equity Research raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. DNB Markets raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$20.73 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 81,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,737. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.