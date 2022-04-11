JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Target Price to $187.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $187.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JBHT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Vertical Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $206.32.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $173.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,629,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,555,000 after acquiring an additional 63,247 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after acquiring an additional 243,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,724,000 after acquiring an additional 68,748 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

