JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Target Price to $23.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schneider National from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.57.

Get Schneider National alerts:

NYSE SNDR opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Schneider National will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

In other Schneider National news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $417,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,703,000 after buying an additional 41,470 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Schneider National by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,345 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.