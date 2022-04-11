Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 225 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.15) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

JFHHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 255 ($3.34) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 276 ($3.62) to GBX 228 ($2.99) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Jupiter Fund Management from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

JFHHF stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

