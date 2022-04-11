KE (NYSE:BEKE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.70 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded KE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KE from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded KE from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.46.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $15.22 on Friday. KE has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $56.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KE will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in KE by 77.3% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,377,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141,645 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in KE by 902.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 223,591 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in KE in the third quarter worth about $148,722,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in KE by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in KE by 9.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 837,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after acquiring an additional 74,194 shares during the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

