Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Plans $0.00 Interim Dividend

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, April 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0036 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.64.
