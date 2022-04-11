Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KMT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennametal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kennametal from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Loop Capital cut shares of Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.33.

KMT opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.98. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $42.94.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

In other Kennametal news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kennametal by 623.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,640,000 after buying an additional 1,239,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1,140.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after acquiring an additional 705,078 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 25.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,671,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,462,000 after buying an additional 543,119 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 167.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 745,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,507,000 after purchasing an additional 466,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $14,544,000.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

