Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Price Target Cut to €122.00

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €127.00 ($139.56) to €122.00 ($134.07) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KRYAY. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €125.00 ($137.36) to €115.00 ($126.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($148.35) to €136.00 ($149.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

OTCMKTS:KRYAY traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $114.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,218. Kerry Group has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $153.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

