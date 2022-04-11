KeyCorp Raises California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target to $51.00

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

CRC stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91. California Resources has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $50.44.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.36 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 32.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that California Resources will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.08%.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $5,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 13,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $558,202.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,513,577 shares of company stock valued at $70,272,384. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in California Resources by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of California Resources by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

