KeyCorp Weighs in on APA Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

APA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of APA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

APA stock opened at $43.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.86. APA has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

