Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$40.50 at CSFB

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at CSFB from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Keyera to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.78.

Shares of KEY stock traded up C$0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting C$33.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,514. The company has a market cap of C$7.42 billion and a PE ratio of 22.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$30.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.06. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$25.41 and a 52 week high of C$35.75.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Keyera will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

