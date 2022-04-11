KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.71.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLAC stock opened at $341.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $285.89 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.40 and its 200 day moving average is $378.54.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

