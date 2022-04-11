Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Lowered to $52.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.06.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of KNX stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $62.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average is $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $5,459,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 59,832 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $10,011,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.