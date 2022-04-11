Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KOS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $535,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 194.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 24,734 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 3,676.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.56. 523,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,412,396. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 3.24.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $572.61 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

