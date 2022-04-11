Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.96.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

KOS stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 3.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $8.36.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $572.61 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673,182 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056,967 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,880 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5,838.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,448,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,696,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy (Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.