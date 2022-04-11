Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of KRA stock opened at $46.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Kraton has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.83.

Kraton ( NYSE:KRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. Kraton had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $512.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kraton will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,455,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kraton by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 57,359 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Kraton by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 44,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,293,000 after buying an additional 159,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton in the fourth quarter worth $8,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

