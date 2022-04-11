L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $258.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.12. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

