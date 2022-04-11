Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $19.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $151.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.12. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAKE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lakeland Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

